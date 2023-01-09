Northeast Investment Management Acquires 9,291 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.