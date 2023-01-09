Northeast Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.42% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 46.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATC stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

