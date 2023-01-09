Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

