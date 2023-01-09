Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

