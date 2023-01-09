Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $126.53 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

