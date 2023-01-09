Northeast Investment Management Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AWK opened at $158.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.