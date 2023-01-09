Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.