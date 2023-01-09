Northeast Investment Management Has $1.25 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 62.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,381,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 532,208 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.