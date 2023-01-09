Northeast Investment Management Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,540,495 shares of company stock valued at $180,555,758 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $79.99 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

