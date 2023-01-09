Northeast Investment Management Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $310.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

