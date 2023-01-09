Northeast Investment Management Has $48.84 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $482.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.11 and its 200-day moving average is $501.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

