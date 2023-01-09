Northeast Investment Management Has $769,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,216,056,000 after buying an additional 459,062 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

