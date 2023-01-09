Northeast Investment Management Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAC opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.