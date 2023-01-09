Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,807,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $235.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.00. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $333.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.