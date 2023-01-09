Northeast Investment Management Sells 228 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $248.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $325.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.