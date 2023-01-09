Northeast Investment Management Sells 377 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $377.34 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $379.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

