Northeast Investment Management Sells 7,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

