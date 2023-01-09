Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

