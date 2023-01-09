Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NUVB opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.41. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 47,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $315,736. Insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $6,078,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 971.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 826,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.