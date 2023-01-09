NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,818,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $706,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

