NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 28,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

