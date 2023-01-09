Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

