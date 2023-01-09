Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.