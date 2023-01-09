OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $359,906.73 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00442107 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01438433 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.83 or 0.31226898 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000505 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

