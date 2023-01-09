On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of ON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ON by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). ON had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

