OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

