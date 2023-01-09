Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 105,013 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $109,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $85.66 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

