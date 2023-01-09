Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 3.3 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

