Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,722 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $136.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

