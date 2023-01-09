Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

