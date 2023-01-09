Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 4.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,700,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $49.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $59.05.

