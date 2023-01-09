Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

