Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.61.

NYSE TT opened at $180.34 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $197.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

