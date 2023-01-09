Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,524 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 0.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

