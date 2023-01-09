Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,458 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.