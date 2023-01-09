Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $390.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $286.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.12. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

