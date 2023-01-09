Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 5,025.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $179.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.86.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.