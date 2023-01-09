PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

