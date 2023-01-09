PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $181.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

