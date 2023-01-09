Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Perrigo worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 473.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 57,227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 138.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 96,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.