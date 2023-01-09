Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.78 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

