Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company's stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $103.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

