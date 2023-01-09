Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.