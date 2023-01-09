Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.67. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

