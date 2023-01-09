Piper Sandler Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $45.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.63.

FVRR opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

