PlatinX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $206,803.86 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $206,803.86 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatinX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00442947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.01437974 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.06 or 0.31286193 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

