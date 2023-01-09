Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ABBV opened at $166.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
