PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.81

PotCoin (POT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 46% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $431,829.97 and approximately $54.81 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00473043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00033866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000899 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

