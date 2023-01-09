Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

