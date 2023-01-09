Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.