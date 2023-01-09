Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 18.90. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 42.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.